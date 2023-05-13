Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Reportedly Considering Black Actors for Major Antagonist

DC Studios is having one heck of a news day with the revelation of an early front-runner for the role of Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. There have been multiple reports that claim that David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Jacob Elordi, and Andrew Richardson are all being eyed to play the next Man of Steel. Some of the reports claim that Hoult is eyeing Superman, while another states that he's eyeing Lex Luthor. Another report has revealed that Gunn has spoken to two actors from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to play Lex Luthor, and now a new report is claiming that they have been looking at people of color for the role. According to a new report from TheWrap, Gunn and the Superman: Legacy casting team have been looking at black actors for the role that is being described as Apex Lex, which is a version of the character that could go toe to toe with Superman..

James Gunn Has Commented on Superman: Legacy Casting News

Gunn took to Twitter to write, "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top choices). For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

Is There a Synopsis for Superman: Legacy?

Warner Bros. released the first official synopsis for Superman: Legacy when Gunn made the announcement he was directing it, "Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Despite numerous rumors, there are no known candidates for casting, although now that the movie is in pre-production it would not be surprising if that process started soon. Gunn has been pretty good about shooting down fake rumors on social media in recent months.

