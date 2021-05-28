Superman & Lois: O Mother Where Art Thou? Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "O Mother, Where Art Thou?," the June 15 episode of Superman & Lois, which hails from writer Adam Mallinger. Why is that relevant? Well, Mallinger is the one who pitched this week's huge twist -- that The Stranger wasn't actually Lex Luthor from another Earth, but rather a doppelganger of John Henry Irons, the hero known as Steel. It was a shocking and inspired idea to come from a writers assistant, and so it's no surprise that shortly after that episode aired, Mallinger has his name on a Superman & Lois screenplay coming up with director Harry Jierjian.

The episode sees some strife in the Cushing house, while Jordan and Jonathan have a heart to heart. It isn't quite clear what role Lois and Clark are set to play in the Cushing family drama, but it doesn't seem good.

You can see the official synopsis for "O Mother, Where Art Thou?" below.

“O Mother, Where Art Thou?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

FAMILY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mom of always covering for her dad. Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#110). The episode was directed by Harry Jierjian and written by Adam Mallinger.

The exact nature of John Henry Irons's involvement in the season -- and likely in the series going forward -- has yet to be fully unveiled. It seems likely that, given his fan-favorite status, John Henry is much more likely to hang around in future seasons and evolve into something more resembling his typical self, than an alternate-Earth Luthor would have been, especially with Jon Cryer so popular among Supergirl fans and that series coming to an end soon.

On Superman & Lois, John Henry Irons was Lois Lane's wife on another Earth, and watched Superman murder her on camera during an alien invasion. Somehow brought to Earth-Prime (likely as a result of the Crisis on Infinite Earths), he has committed himself to stopping Superman by any means necessary, to protect the planet from what happened on his homeworld. That's a pretty big departure from his comics origin story, in which he was a construction worker saved by Superman when he was falling from a skyscraper, and who then dressed in a cape and armor to pay homage to the Man of Tomorrow.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "O Mother, Where Art Thou?" will debut on June 15.