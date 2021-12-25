Superman & Lois Season 2 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “What Lies Beneath,” the season 2 premiere of Superman & Lois, which is set to air on the network on January 11, ahead of the Naomi pilot. The episode picks up with the characters still reeling from the events of the season one finale, and everyone facing a new status quo. It seems relationship issues are the word of the day, with Lois and Clark struggling for unexplained reasons (likely to do with Lois’s other-dimensional daughter showing up at the end of last season), Adam jealous of Lana’s relationship with a political candidate, and Jordan and Sarah’s relationship threatened by the ever-present weight of the Kent family secrets.

Last season, Superman discovered that he had a half-brother who, acting under the influence of the Eradicator, tried to take over the world by transforming the citizens of Smallville into vessels for Kryptonian souls. That’s unlikely to completely vanish from the story, either, since it seems Smallville now has a quasi-permanent military presence. General Sam Lane may be done with the town, but Mitch Andersen is coming, and from the sound of it, he and Superman won’t have a great relationship.

And, yes, Natalie and John Henry Irons are going to have to figure out how to live in a new Earth, all while Natalie comes to grips with the fact that the person who looks and sounds just like her mom…isn’t.

official synopsis

“What Lies Beneath” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, D) (HDTV)

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah’s (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana’s (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Superman & Lois returns to the airwaves on January 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.