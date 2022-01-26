Superman & Lois: “The Inverse Method” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Inverse Method”, the upcoming fourth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, February 1st. This week’s episode finally revealed exactly what the thing in the mines near Smallville is and from the looks of the preview, dealing with that is going to play a major role in the episode. Warning, there are going to be spoilers for this week’s “The Thing in the Mines” beyond this point so turn back just in case you don’t want to know.

In this week’s episode, a monstrous figure in a green suit blasts its way out of the mines and begins attacking Superman. With its bulky, full-body suit and the cables and mechanisms on it, the suit was a reasonably close match for the early appearances of Doomsday, the creature that killed Superman. However, it was soon revealed that the creature in the suit wasn’t Doomsday at all. Instead, it’s Bizarro, a twisted doppelganger of Superman who is definitely not Doomsday. Now, Superman is going to have to deal with Bizarro while also dealing with the debilitating episodes he’s been having. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will also see Lois and Chrissy trying to find Lois’ sister, Lucy. It’s been revealed this season that Lucy has been involved with a possible cult leader-type figure and when Lois went to meet with Lucy this week, she instead came face to face with said leader. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

JENNA DEWAN (“SUPERGIRL”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois’ sister Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), and Jordan (Alex Garfin) become more and more unsettled as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah’s upcoming quinceanera. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and her father (Wole Parks) share a bonding moment. Dylan Walsh and also stars. The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of DC’s Naomi. “The Inverse Method” will debut on February 1.