Superman & Lois "Uncontrollable Forces" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Uncontrollable Forces, the second episode of Superman & Lois' third season. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 21st. This week's season premiere saw Lois going through some health issues that she initially thought might be an unplanned pregnancy, but from the looks of things in the preview, things will take a serious turn. The preview also suggests that murder comes to Smallville making things even more complicated. You can check out the preview for the episode, which is directed by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D alum Elizabeth Henstridge, below and then read on for the synopsis.

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) both notice a small crack in Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) game face. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) have an awkward encounter. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives a panicked phone call. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin.

Who is the villain of Superman & Lois Season 3?

The season sees the introduction of Bruno Mannheim as the "big bad" or at least one of them. It was previously revealed that The Walking Dead and The Orville star Chad L. Coleman will be playing Mannheim. The season will also see Michael Cudlitz appear as Lex Luthor. Jon Cryer previously portrayed the villain on Supergirl as well as Crisis on Infinite Earths, though Superman & Lois is a show that is entirely separate from both.

"I have a pretty darn good resume, so to say the least, this is the best role for me that I've ever had," Coleman said previously. "The scale of this guy. Honestly, the scale of this man is incredible. He's not to be messed with. This is gonna be a thrill ride. Love him, hate him, but it's not the typical villain. He's very layered. And you root for this man because he makes a lot of sense and he's done a lot of amazing things to transform South Metropolis and so you just get to take this thrill ride."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Uncontrollable Forces" is set to air on Tuesday, March 21st.