ComicBook Nation: Superman Legacy - Did DC Studios Cast the Right Clark Kent & Lois Lane?

This ComicBook Nation BONUS ROUND Segment asks if DC Studios head James Gunn picked the right actors for Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) for his pivotal Superman Reboot film, Superman: Legacy. Because the whole Future of the DC Universe franchise may depend on it.

PLUS: We react to the news that The Flash is officially a box office flop, and a sign of troubled times for the DC movie and television brand.

Superman: Legacy Casts Superman & Lois

(Photo: Producer Pete)

The ComicBook Nation crew agreed that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are – if nothing else – solid choices for the new Superman and Lois Lane for DC Studios. That said, there were some concerns about the casting that got debated:

We hope Rachel Brosnahan was chosen for more than her snappy persona on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and would portray a version of Lois who has complexity and range. We hope David Corenswet similarly gets to show off a range of personality and emotions. While not hugely famous yet, what we've seen of him in projects like Ryan Murphy's Hollywood and Ty West's Pearl has been impressive. We hope James Gunn takes on the challenge of exploring Clark and Lois's relationship from a new angle: when they are already together and Lois knows full well that Clark is Kal-El/Superman.

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!





After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!