The Flash Raises Serious Questions About Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The Flash movie has left DC fans with some big questions – and one of the most immediate ones is where Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom now fits into the DC movie franchise – or if it's even still worth seeing at all.

(SPOILERS FOLLOW)

The storyline of The Flash sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) go back in time to fix the pivotal tragedy in his life: the death of his mother, Nora Allen. The new timeline that Barry creates is one that never sees the rise of heroic metahumans like Superman and Aquaman who become the Justice League, leaving Barry to partner with his younger variant self, Michael Keaton's Batman, and Sasha Calle's Supergirl to stop General Zod's invasion and restore the timeline to its normal flow. Even though Flash defeats his own "Dark Flash" variant and ensures that his mother still dies, the end of the film sees Barry return to a timeline where Ben Affleck's Batman has been replaced by George Clooney.

The Flash post-credits scene takes things a step further, as Jason Momoa shows up for a cameo as a drunk Aquaman, who cannot grasp the wild story that Barry is telling about his journey through the DC Multiverse.

Does Aquaman 2 Even Matter Anymore?

(Photo: DC/Warner Bros. a)

The Flash was hyped and marketed as the end of one phase in the DC Movie Universe franchise (the DCEU) and the start of the DC Universe under DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Needless to say, the ending of the film has sparked a fair amount of confusion, as it seems the reality of the 'SnyderVerse' is left alive and intact – if only as its own isolated world within the DC Multiverse.

That all said, James Gunn has made it clear: Blue Beetle is the first official character of the DCU, and Superman: Legacy will be the first film in the DCU Chapter One storyline, "Gods and Monsters." Those revelations make it pretty clear that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is another middle child of the franchise – another epilogue to the SnyderVerse before the DC Studios era begins. That makes the film a cul-de-sac in terms of its importance to any larger DC franchise to come, and at this point, that seems like a death knell for these films. Both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash underperformed at the box office since Warner Bros. announced DC Studios was happening; there are numerous factors as to why, but one clear one is viewers waffling on the idea of committing to see DC's shared universe films until there's something actually worth investing their time in.

Unless Aquaman 2 has underwater action and visuals to put Avatar: The Way of Water to shame, then there's likely very little appeal to hardcore DC movie fans and casual moviegoers, alike. Gunn has indicated that The Lost Kingdom will be a canon film that will "count" toward the larger franchise plan – though it's now more confusing than ever how that is possibly true – or what it says about the SnyderVerse's connection to upcoming DCU Chapter One reboot. When it comes to DC, confusion hasn't been good for the box office.

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. The film will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.



The first footage from Aquaman 2 was shown at CinemaCon 2023. You can read our description below:

"Footage plays, seeing Arthur raising a baby and talking to his father about it. In the full Aquaman suit, he fights underwater. He wrestles with giant anchors. He can "feel the tides shifting," despite having supposed to be a king. A dark entity is destroying the surface world and attacking humans. It has long black tendrils. On Earth, a black plague is attacking people in town squares. Black Manta is trying to push it forward. Arthur talks to Orm and has to team up with him. Orm refuses to be called brother. Together, still, they fight Manta. Manta has the Black Trident with a power that "comes from a great evil." The lighthouse home is destroyed. Manta wreaks havoc. Arthur and Orm explore land and knock down statues to build bridges. They are reluctant in their work together. Nicole Kidman is back and involved directly in the action scenes. Ultimately, Orm encourages Arthur to lead. Mera is shown momentarily. Armies are going to war."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released in theaters on December 20th.