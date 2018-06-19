‘Superman: The Movie’ Actor Details His Cut Cameo from ‘Justice League’

Marc McClure, the actor who played Jimmy Olsen in Superman: The Movie, reportedly spilled some details of his deleted Justice League cameo to photographer Jason Laboy, who shoots for Vero, Zack Snyder‘s favorite social media platform.

McClure, who has appeared in numerous other DC projects (as recently as the short-lived NBC sitcom Powerless), also expressed his hope that there would be a “director’s cut” of the film released, essentially endorsing the #SnyderCut movement, although it is unclear whether he is aware fo the controversy in question.

“Mark McClure had three scenes with Amy Adams,” Laboy tweeted. “The police station scene is a reshoot, no surprise. He too hopes that a ‘director’s cut comes out’ as he enjoyed his scenes in the film.”

Laboy said that he would share more “in private,” which likely means with approved followers on Vero.

McClure, who most recently appeared as Vanessa Hudgens’s father in the DC Comics/NBC sitcom Powerless, revealed in 2016 that he might appear in an upcoming DC movie near the end of 2017, with the obvious assumption being that the movie would be Justice League.

While McClure did have a cameo in the finished film — he played a prison guard who checked Barry Allen in while he was visiting his father — it was not the one seen in promotional material for Justice League, where McClure was a police officer in Metropolis.

That McClure would say that his character — named as Officer Sadowsky in the credits — had additional scened with Lois Lane is not surprising; it has been widely reported that Snyder’s original vision for the film featured more Lois Lane than what eventually ended up in the film. Given that he was writing a kind of bootleg Superman trilogy with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Reusing actors from previous incarnations of the mythology is something DC has traditionally done, including casting John Wesley Shipp and Helen Slater as the father and mother, respectively, of the characters they previously portrayed. The latest round of DC movies has resisted that impulse with few and minor exceptions.

Justice League is now on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.