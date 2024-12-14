DC’s Clayface Movie Gets Surprisingly Soon Release Date Days After Being Announced

Clayface’s movie was announced only a few days ago, and DC Studios has already announced a release date — September 11, 2026, as reported by The Wrap. Mike Flanagan is writing the movie, and working with The Batman director Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris as producers. The movie is slated to begin filming at some point in 2025, and no cast has been announced. The Clayface movie’s release date puts it close to the date The Batman 2 drops, which is currently scheduled for October 2, 2026. The fact that DC Studios announced the movie and then reported the release so quickly is a surprise, but a welcome one.

Flanagan has talked about wanting to do a Clayface movie several times over the years, even sharing that he had pitched a Clayface script in 2023. Flanagan being attached to the project is one of the more exciting aspects of the project, as his track record — The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher, and more — is impeccable. Flanagan writing the film also assuages any doubts about releasing it so close to The Batman 2, as his projects are known for critical and fan reception. It being released just in time for Halloween 2026 could mean that Flanagan is going to use the character’s potential for body horror, which should make fans even more excited.

Clayface is making multiple appearances across DC Studios projects, but this upcoming film is the most anticipated. The character is definitely within Flanagan’s wheelhouse, and the fact that he’s been working on it for years now speaks to the care he’s taken with the project. DC Studios apparently sees no drawbacks in releasing Clayface and The Batman 2 within weeks of each other, showing how much faith they have in Clayface as a film.

However, this recent development does raise the question of what kind of movie Clayface will be. Clayface is currently appearing in Creature Commandos, was teased in The Penguin, is part of the cast of the Harley Quinn animated series, and made an appearance in Batman: Caped Crusader, and it’s unknown what version of the character will appear or whether it will be a new one. Fans had wondered if Clayface was going to be a villain in The Batman 2, but the two movies premiering so close to each other, which seemingly puts the kibosh on that idea. It remains to be seen just what shape Clayface will take, but there’s good reason for fans to be excited for its Fall 2026 release.

Clayface begins filming in 2025 and will be released on September 11, 2026.