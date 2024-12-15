DC’s Creature Commandos: Max Makes First Episode of New Series Free to Watch

The new DC Universe kicked off earlier this month with the debut of Creature Commandos on Max. The new animated series from DC Studios co-chair James Gunn has his fingerprints all over it, and it should come as no surprise that the mind behind Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker has released another title to widespread acclaim. Creature Commandos has received heaps of praise since its initial release, and Warner Bros. is now giving everyone a chance to check it out — even if you don’t have a Max subscription.

Max and DC Studios recently uploaded the entire first episode of Creature Commandos to YouTube, making it available to everyone free of charge. Now this is just the series premiere, so if you like it and want to watch more, you’ll have to sign up for Max. With as good as Creature Commandos is, that’s what DC and WBD are betting on. You can check out the episode in the video above!

If you’re not familiar, Creature Commandos is similar to The Suicide Squad, in that a bunch of prisoners from Belle Reeve are sent out on deadly missions — with Amanda Waller holding their lives in her hands the entire time. After the events of Peacemaker, however, Waller was ordered not to use any human prisoners for these missions, so the Creature Commandos team is effectively made up of monsters. The roster includes the Bride of Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, Dr. Phosphorus, and others.

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey recently spoke to ComicBook about the unique lineup of characters featured in the show, and he explained why the soft-spoken Nina Mazursky is actually the beating heart of the entire series.

“It started as a passion project for James. And he wrote the first four episodes of the show before he was the co-president of DC Studios. So he was just doing it because he wanted to do it, and the selected the very specific characters that we were going to use in this season,” Lorey said. “Hopefully, there will be more seasons. But what’s nice about it is when you take away part of the trappings of the characters there’s a real clean drive and direction for each of the characters. Like Nina is really the heart of the show. She’s the sweetest of the characters. And G.I. Robot, he’s probably my favorite character. He’s just so wonderful and what I love about G.I. Robot is, he’s so clean and clear and specific. He just wants to kill Nazis and he likes his buddies. He’ got buddies and he likes to kill Nazis, that’s his thing. And I love the way that all the character have nicely, clearly defined personalities and goals, and they fit together very well.”

New episodes of Creature Commandos drop on Max every Thursday.