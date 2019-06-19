Swamp Thing Star Thanks Fans For Their Support After Cancellation

The cancellation of DC Universe‘s Swamp Thing after only one episode earlier this month came as a surprise for fans and even those involved with the series. What had been one of the streaming services most anticipated shows may have had a slightly bumpy start when production was shortened from 13 to 10 episodes, but early reviews were strong. All signs seemed to point to a promising future until it didn’t and, even in the face of cancellation, fans have been outspoken about their love for the series and now, star Derek Mears is expressing gratitude for that love and support.

In a post to Twitter on Monday Mears, who portrays the actual Swamp Thing creature while Andy Bean portrays Alec Holland, the human who becomes Swamp Thing, thanked fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I am sincerely blown away by all the positive responses we’ve received for #SwampThing. For everyone who has posted a comment, made fan art or have shared their love for the show with a friend, my heartfelt thanks. 🙂 Make-up By: @fracturedfxinc @dcuswampthing @thedcuniverse pic.twitter.com/4wrkNEXnJr — Derek Mears (@DerekMears) June 18, 2019

“I am sincerely blown away by all the positive responses we’ve received for Swamp Thing,” Mears wrote. “For everyone who has posted a comment, made fan art or have shared their love for the show with a friend, my heartfelt thanks.”

Swamp Thing was officially cancelled just shy of one week after the debut of the show’s first episode and since the announcement was made, there’s been quite a few questions as to why — something that has been a bit of a sticking point for fans. As mentioned previously, earlier this year it was reported that DC Universe had suspended the production on the series, shortening the first season from the planned 13 episodes to 10. At the time, rumors out of North Carolina — where Swamp Thing was filmed — alluded to the shortening being due to the DC Universe service itself being re-examined with WarnerMedia’s own streaming service on the horizon. At the time, the rumor was dismissed largely as conjecture.

Another rumored reason for the cancellation of Swamp Thing involved issues with tax breaks given to the production by the state of North Carolina. It was initially reported that a mistake with paperwork resulted in a dramatic reduction in the $40 million tax break that had allegedly been promised, though the North Carolina Film Office later officially denied those claims.

Whatever the real reason for the cancellation, fans have been disappointed about the show’s demise with some actively campaigning for the show to be picked up somewhere else. It’s a hope that many would like to see become reality, especially as reports have noted that the show had big plans for the future, with Business Insider revealing that one of their sources admitted “the show had a possible three-season arc, and the feeling on set was that it could have gone past that if it was a hit, with characters spinning off into their own shows. The source used the specific example of a potential ‘Justice League Dark’ team-up series.”

For now, it seems like Swamp Thing fans will have to settle with just the 10 episode first season. DC Universe is continuing to drop new episodes of Swamp Thing every Friday with the season — and likely series — finale dropping on August 2.