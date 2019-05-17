New Swamp Thing Trailer Released

Swamp Thing is just a matter of weeks from debuting on DC Universe, but the streaming service has released a brand-new look at the show. A new teaser trailer for the live-action series was shared on Thursday, which you can check out above.

The trailer showcases a bit more of the early relationship between Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) and Alec Holland (Andy Bean), which is complicated when he turns into the titular Swamp Thing creature (Derek Mears).

Swamp Thing will follow Abby as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe, especially Alec, who transforms into the Swamp Thing creature. The series is expected to draw inspiration from Alan Moore’s iconic run, particularly the “Anatomy Lesson” issue.

“The show in general, the one thing that I’m really happy about is the fact that not once have I heard the word superhero,” Mears recently told ComicBook.com. “I mean he is a superhero in a sense, but what they’re looking for in the show is that dark horror edge, which made me very excited because that separates us from all the other superhero shows that are out there.”

“It’s an origin story of acceptance and growth as the character Alec Holland is trying to figure out what he’s become as this swamp creature.” Mears continued. “And we all related to that with our own personal humanity. We have those days where we’re like, ‘What’s the point? Who am I?’ And so, it delves into those more adult themes of what that is, and also, falling down the dark well of madness when we start getting existential and dealing with our own personal existential crises, as also we see them through the Alec Holland character.”

The cast of Swamp Thing will also include Kevin Durand as Floronic Man, Henderson Wade as Matt Cable, Maria Sten as Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, Ian Ziering as Blue Devil, Will Patton as General Sunderland, and Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland.

“We always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,” co-showrunner Gary Dauberman explained in a previous interview. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

Swamp Thing will begin to debut on DC Universe beginning on May 31st.