Swamp Thing Star Says Fans Shouldn’t Expect a Superhero Show

In a matter of weeks, Swamp Thing will be debuting its first episode on DC Universe, introducing a live-action version of the classic DC Comics characters fan haven’t seen before. The new streaming show has been previously touted as a “hard R” show for DC Universe and now, Swamp Thing star Derek Mears explains what the fans can expect from the show. Mears tells ComicBook.com that you shouldn’t expect to see a superhero show while tuning into Swamp Thing.

“The show in general, the one thing that I’m really happy about is the fact that not once have I heard the word superhero,” Mears says. “I mean he is a superhero in a sense, but what they’re looking for in the show is that dark horror edge, which made me very excited because that separates us from all the other superhero shows that are out there

Mears says that Swamp Thing deals with the darker, more adult themes typically not found in superhero shows, tapping into personal humanity and the like.

“It’s an origin story of acceptance and growth as the character Alec Holland is trying to figure out what he’s become as this swamp creature,” the actor continues. “And we all related to that with our own personal humanity. We have those days where we’re like, ‘What’s the point? Who am I?’”

“And so, it delves into those more adult themes of what that is, and also, falling down the dark well of madness when we start getting existential and dealing with our own personal existential crises, as also we see them through the Alec Holland character.”

Swamp Thing begins rolling out May 31st on DC Universe.

