Taika Waititi Poses with Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix and More in BAFTAs Throwback Post

The 92nd Academy Awards took place on Sunday night and saw many winners, including some big names in comic book movies. Taika Waititi, who is best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok, scored Best Adapted Screenplay for writing Jojo Rabbit and Joaquin Phoenix became the second actor to win an Oscar for playing DC’s most famous villain, the Joker. Both men have had a successful awards season and earned the same prizes at the BAFTA Awards one week earlier. Before Oscars night kicked off, Waititi threw it back to the BAFTAs and shared some fun photos from the event. One of his photos includes him posing with the Joker star, however, he’ll always be Commodus from Gladiator to Waititi.

“In advance of us definitely winning all 150 Academy Awards today, I’d like to throwback to one week ago, where our annoying little film snaffled ONE WHOLE BAFTA out of a possible 16,000 Baftas. Also, I met the dude from Gladiator. Also, I included a picture of a man fighting a centaur,” Waititi wrote.

Of course, Waititi didn’t win every single award, but fans were excited to see him take home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay. Waititi managed to beat out Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Steven Zaillian (The Irishman), Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes), and Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker). Jojo Rabbit was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design (Mayes C. Rubeo), Best Production Design (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková), and Best Film Editing (Tom Eagles).

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit will be released on digital on February 4thand on 4K Ultra, Blu-ray and DVD on February 18th.