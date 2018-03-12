Warner Brothers Cast Wonder Woman & Green Lantern in ‘Teen Titans GO!’ Movie

Two of the main members of the Justice League have officially set cameos for the upcoming Teen Titans GO! movie, and Warner Bros. decided to get musical with their casting announcements.

Early Monday morning, USA Today reported that Teen Titans GO! to the Movies has added singer/songwriter Halsey as the voice of Wonder Woman, and hip hop artist Lil Yachty as Green Lantern. These are apparently the first of several celebrities that will be announced for the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Halsey became a household name with audiences after collaborating with The Chainsmokers for the hit song “Closer,” but has since gained popularity with songs like “Bad at Love,” “Damage,” “Gasoline,” and her collaboration with boyfriend G-Eazy, “Him & I.” Lil Yachty is best known for his features on songs “Broccoli” and “iSpy,” as well as his brand new album Lil Boat 2.

“Every superhero in the DC Universe has an impact on the fans, so we felt a great responsibility to find a voice for each character that would not only suit the role, but the playful tone of the Titans, and we’re thrilled with our cameo cast,” said executive producer Sam Register.

In addition to these musical cameos, the original cast of the Teen Titans GO! TV series will be reprising their roles in the film. This means returns for Scott Menville as Robin, Hynden Walch as Starfire, Tara Strong as Raven, Khary Payton as Cyborg, and Greg Cipes as Beast Boy. Will Arnett and Kristen Bell have also joined the cast, with the latter playing a popular Hollywood movie director that the teens are hoping will give them their big break.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies will hit theaters on July 27. You can check out the official description of the movie below!

It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!