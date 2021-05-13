Teen Titans Go!: Marv Wolfman and George Perez to Appear in Upcoming Episode

✖

The Teen Titans have become a unique cornerstone of the DC Comics world, with the ensemble of superheroes being adapted in countless ways across comics, television, and movies. One of the most popular among those is easily Teen Titans Go!, the Cartoon Network mainstay that provides a lighthearted and often surreal take on the team. As the Teen Titans prepare for their latest major crossover, which will see them joining forces with DC's Super-Hero Girls, another upcoming episode of their series is set to pay homage to their comic roots in a pretty epic way. Late last month, Cartoon Network released a trailer for the Teen Titans Go! and DC's Super-Hero Girls crossover, as well as some other details regarding their May programming. Hidden among that was confirmation of an upcoming Teen Titans Go! episode titled "Marv Wolfman and George Perez," which will feature appearances of some kind from comic greats and The New Teen Titans creators Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

Airing on Saturday, May 29th at 9 a.m. ET/PT, the Teen Titans Go! episode will apparently see Marv Wolfman and George Pérez must pitch an idea for the new Teen Titans in 24 hours, so they brainstorm different concepts for the team. Wolfman hinted at the episode in a series of posts on his public Facebook page, confirming that some big and "very silly" news tied to the series was arriving soon.

Wolfman and Perez began their stamp on the Teen Titans — dubbed at the time as The New Teen Titans — in 1980, with the duo creating Raven, Starfire, and Cyborg, as well as revamping the existing team. The pair's Teen Titans tenure is regarded by many to be a definitive aspect of the Bronze Age of comics, and established much of the characteristics associated with the team to this day.

"If you look at the Teen Titans cartoon show, and even Teen Titans Go! -- which is just a straight-out comedy -- the characters are still sort of in character," Wolfman explained to DC Universe Infinite in 2018. "The characters are easily identifiable, iconic characters, each one representing a certain power, a certain emotion, a certain ability. It’s very easy to understand. The depth comes in the actual stories, but their problems are very simple to get and who they are is simple to understand."

What do you think of Marv Wolfman and George Perez making appearances on an upcoming episode of Teen Titans Go!? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, the "Marv Wolfman and George Perez" episode of Teen Titans Go! will debut on Saturday, May 29th at 9 a.m. ET/PT.