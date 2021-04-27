Teen Titans GO! and DC Super Hero Girls Crossover Trailer Revealed

DC fans got excited when DC and Cartoon Network announced the first official crossover special between Teen Titans GO and DC Super Hero Girls, but it had been quiet on the details front for a bit. Now we've finally got our first look at the anticipated special, which lives up to its Space House title as the two teams meet up at the Space House for a Space-Cation. Hijinks ensue and an adventure kicks off that will require both teams to work together, and if the first trailer is anything to go by, it's going to be an absolute blast (via THR).

The trailer starts off with the Titans relaxing for a bit and chilling at the Space House when the Space Door starts to flash. The team gets ready for battle, not knowing what or who is on the other side, but that's revealed to be the DC Super Hero Girls. We then see them all relaxing and watching some television, but that's only the beginning.

We see Robin somehow get seasick from his space water bed, the crew riding some massive doves thanks to Zatanna, a space magical land with bunnies everywhere, and of course, the creation of the Burgerrito, which yes, is a layered combination of burgers and burritos.

We see even more footage featuring Batgirl and Robin teaming up on some detective work and the full team coming together to take on some epic threat, and we even see Batgirl in her mech suit before the trailer ends. You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

The teams have crossed over before in the Teen Titans GO! Superhero Feud episode, but this is their first official crossover special and team-up. After seeing the trailer, however, hopefully, it's not the last.

While this crossover is between the DC Super Hero Girls and the Titans, the trailer also kicks off with looks at Young Justice and Batman characters enjoying some vacay as well, so maybe we'll see all of those come together in the future for another epic crossover.

The Space House special will be a one-hour episode and will air on Cartoon Network on May 31st at 6 PM EST. DC Super Hero Girls will then kick off its new season on Cartoon Network on June 6th at 8 AM EST.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!