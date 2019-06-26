Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans Trailer Released

The first trailer for Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans is here, fulfilling the big crossover tease first introduced in the Teen Titans Go! To the Movies post-credits scene. You can watch the new trailer above and get the full breakdown below!

“In TEEN TITANS GO! vs TEEN TITANS, villains from each of their universe join forces to pit the Titan teams against each other.They’ll need to set aside their differences and work together to combat Trigon, Hexagon, and Santa to save the multiverse.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those not in the know, the original Teen Titans animated series aired from 2003 to 2006 and took a more mature approach to Teen Titans storylines and characters, in the tradition of Batman the Animated Series or Justice League. The series was then rebooted for a much younger audience in the satirical Teen Titans GO! in 2013, which riled some fans of DC animation, but has arguably been a much bigger branding success for DC Animation.

With the two versions of Teen Titans now colliding, fans are wondering if a reboot of the original series could be on the horizon as well. Both Teen Titans and Teen Titans GO! share the same primary voice cast (Hynden Walch’s Starfire, Greg Cipes’ Beast Boy, Scott Menville’s Robin, Khary Payton’s Cyborg, and Tara Strong’s Raven), so production and airing both series could simply become an all-year affair. The irreverent and younger-focused TTG for one half of the year, and the more young adult-oriented Teen Titans series the other half of the year.

There would arguably be enough respective audiences for both versions of the brand, and even a healthy amount of crossover between both, as older fans love the satirical humor of TTG just as much as younger fans love its cartoonish irreverence.

First, we’ll have to see what the response to Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans is. Teen Titans GO! To the Movies was a relatively disappointing venture, earning just $52 million worldwide on a $10 million budget. It may be one reason that an “event film” like Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans is the next logical choice for the studio.

Additional voices for the film include Kevin Michael Richardson as Trigon/Hexagon, Robert Morse (Mad Men) as Santa Claus, Grey Griffin as Mrs. Claus, Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords, Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Master of Games, Sean Maher (Firefly, Serenity) as Nightwing, and four-time Grammy Award winner “Weird Al” Yankovic as Gentleman Ghost and Darkseid.

There’s no release date yet for Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans, but it will be released on digital and Blu-ray sometime this year.