‘Teen Titans Go!’ Producer Says Original ‘Teen Titans’ Cartoon Might Come Back

With Teen Titans Go! heading to the movies for its first big screen adventure, and Young Justice poised to rise from the ashes and debut its third season later this year, fans of DC’s young heroes only have one question remaining: Where’s the love for the original Teen Titans?!

Get ready to jump for joy because, despite being off the air for more than a decade, Teen Titans may actually be in line for a comeback sooner rather than later. At least, one producer of the franchise seems to think so.

During the Teen Titans Go! panel at WonderCon this past weekend, producer Michael Jelenic was asked about the original Teen Titans series, and whether or not a reboot or reimagining of the cartoon could ever happen. Jelenic didn’t hold back any optimism regarding the idea.

The producer told fans in attendance that he could “almost guarantee” that the original series would be coming back. Those are certainly some strong words!

TTG had a panel at Wondercon today, co-producer Micheal Jelenic stated that he “can almost guarantee” the original Teen Titans is coming back. So yeah, we’ll see! — CN Schedule Archive (@CNschedules) March 24, 2018

While this is by no means an official announcement, a Teen Titans comeback doesn’t sound too far fetched in 2018. Let’s face it, we live in a world of reboots and remakes, and the superhero genre can be a money-making machine.

The only problem here is the idea that there could actually be too much of the Teen Titans in various forms of media. Without even counting the comic books, the characters are set to appear three different times this year. Teen Titans Go! to the Movies will be released into theaters on July 27, while Young Justice and the live action Titans series, both of which contain characters from the comic team, are set to premiere on DC’s exclusive streaming service sometime in the fall.

Even with a near overload of Titans content, the original Teen Titans series is held in such high regard by fans that a reboot would likely be more than welcomed. The animated classic aired 65 episodes and a movie on Cartoon Network from 2003 to 2006. It was the love for the show that ended up giving life to Teen Titans Go! in the first place.

Do you think it’s time for a Teen Titans comeback? What would you like to see from the rebooted series? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!