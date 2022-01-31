The Batman: New Images Released

New images from The Batman have arrived. On Monday, Total Film revealed its latest cover feature focuses on the upcoming Batman movie. The reveal included three new photos from the movie. One features Robert Pattinson as Batman alone. Another sees Batman standing alongside James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). The last one sees Batman standing over what appears to be a hostage or criminal, perhaps taken by the Riddler (Paul Dano). You can take a look at all three photos included below. Total Film also released a snippet from their interview with The Batman director Matt Reeves. He talks about the origin of his love of Batman.

“I loved [Batman] since I was a kid, and I was introduced to the character through the Adam West TV series,” Reeves says. “The show came out the same year I was born. Every time that the movies came out, I was a huge fan. I just never thought that the opportunity would come my way.”

The Batman introduces Robert Pattinson as the newest cinematic version on DC Comics’ Dark Knight. The ensemble cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

According to The Batman‘s official synopsis, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.