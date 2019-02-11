‘The Batman’ Fan Imagines Armie Hammer In ‘Noel’ Inspired Suit

The Batman has not cast its Caped Crusader yet but one fan is imagining Armie Hammer in the role.

Following the news of Ben Affleck exiting the role of Batman officially, fans across social media and comment sections have been sharing their thoughts on which Hollywood star should take on the role next. Several are creating graphics of actors in various Batman suits, including a new rendition of Hammer wearing Batman’s Noel costume. The Batman: Noel from Lee Bermejo offers several iterations of DC’s Dark Knight resulting in the Noel costume becoming quite popular.

Check out the photoshopped image below as Armie Hammer wearing the Batman: Noel costume.

Several other actors have been given fan-casting treatment for The Batman, including Mad Men star Jon Hamm and The Flash star Robbie Amell. For now, it’s all speculation in regards to which actor will put on the cape under the direction of Matt Reeves.

Affleck appeared in the DC movie world as Batman for a trio of films. After debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he reprised the role in Suicide Squad and Justice League. He was originally slated to direct and write The Batman movie but exited the helming the project during the production of Justice League.

“Excited for The Batman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves’ vision come to life,” Affleck said in a tweet, acknowledging his exit from the role.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. The DC Movie Universe also extends to Aquaman which is in theaters now, Shazam on April 5th, Joker in theaters on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters on June 5th, 2020.

