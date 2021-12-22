The Batman: Barry Keoghan Added to Film’s Cast in Official Preview

Rumors regarding Warner Bros. upcoming The Batman movie have been swarming for some time, particularly about Eternals star Barry Keoghan and his role in the film. It was confirmed in August of last year that the Dunkirk star would appear in the movie but the studio has remained tight lipped on it all. Now an official “2022 Movie Preview” for Warner Bros. UK has further confirmed his involvement, highlighting Keoghan as being part of the cast of the DC Film in their list of features set to be released next year. ComicBook.com has reached out to Warner Bros. Pictures for clarification on his listing in the cast but have not heard back as of this writing.

When Keoghan’s casting was first announced it was said he would be playing the part of “Officer Stanley Merkel” in the new movie. The actor himself also teased his involvement, posting a photo in a crew jacket for the movie. Since then however the rumor mill has churned over time on Keoghan’s place in The Batman, with some claiming that he might be playing the part of The Joker in Matt Reeves’ new version of the Dark Knight Detective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A report earlier this month from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that WB had been testing two different cuts of The Batman, one with a certain character and one without. The trade couldn’t reveal who that character would be but fans have speculated that it might be Keoghan as the Clown Prince of Crime. We we won’t know if that’s the case until closer to March of 2022 when the film is released.

WB’s official description for The Batman reads as follows:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies-Alfred Pennyworth (Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Wright)-amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Who do you think Barry Keoghan will end up playing in The Batman? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!