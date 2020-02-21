New Batman Set Photos Offer Best Look at Batsuit and Batcycle

When Robert Pattinson was announced as starring in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, the biggest questions fans had are how the actor will look in the iconic Batsuit and how the film could reinvent the look of the familiar ensemble. Fans put their artistic skills to the test by creating images of how they thought the actor would look in the suit, with last week seeing the reveal of a camera test by Reeves himself that offered us our first look at the actor. Now that filming is officially underway, set photos of the actor’s stunt double in the full costume give us our best look yet at the new suit.

Not only do we get to see a head-to-toe look at the suit in broad daylight, but the sequence being shot utilized the character’s Batcycle, as it is seen taking part in a high-speed chase through a cemetery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to get your best look yet at the costume! The Batman is set to land in theaters June 25, 2021.

Photos courtesy of Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

