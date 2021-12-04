Catwoman: Halle Berry Reflects on Accepting Razzie Award in Person





Catwoman star Halle Berry actually revealed why she accepted her Razzie award in person. The wildly accomplished actor sat down with Vanity Fair to take a trip through her career. During that look back, they talked about getting that Razzie for Catwoman. Berry said that it was important to be able to accept the good with the bad when it comes to acting. But, that doesn’t mean she lost her sense of humor. “I had a great time and then I set that thing on fire,” she laughed. Basically, in the same year of reaching the mountaintop of the acting world, she got a bit of blowback for her comic book film. However, the actress has a very healthy perspective on the entire deal.

“I went to the Razzie [Awards] because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously,” Berry told the outlet. “If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not. You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you’re honoring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better,” she added. “I always learned that if you can’t be a good loser, then you don’t deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and made fun of myself.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she also ran down the mountain of work it took to bring Catwoman to life. People have no idea all the prep that goes into these massive films.

She elaborated, “I worked really hard to be a Catwoman. I learned Capoeira. Like, I did the work. The disheartening part was I didn’t direct it, I didn’t produce it, nor did I write it. I was just the actress in it, right? But, for all these years I have carried, I think you know, the weight of that film and whatever success it had or didn’t have. Somehow it seemed like it was all my fault. But, it really wasn’t my fault. But, I’ve been carrying it. So, when that came up, it gave me a chance to sort of like stick it back.”

Do you like Catwoman now? Let us know down in the comments!