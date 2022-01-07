Catwoman Star Halle Berry Shares Advice For The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz





Catwoman star Halle Berry shared some quick advice for new Selina Kyle Zoe Kravitz. The actress will be playing the jewel thief in The Batman this year. Variety interviewed the Bruised director about a number of things but had to touch on that stint in the mask. She talked about not letting critics phase her and following her own interpretations of the character. For modern audiences, a lot of them are discovering Berry’s take on the character for the first time. This groundswell around the 2004 feature has led to a lot of people reevaluating the movie. But, there’s also an added dimension when it comes to all this multiverse talk because of The Flash movie. However, it doesn’t sound like the solo Catwoman will be donning her mask anytime soon. Berry had to encourage Kravitz who is facing a tough task in playing an iconic comics character, just like her on-screen counterpart Robert Pattinson. Check out the advice she had to give down below.

“I haven’t seen it yet. But, get ready! They might come for you,” Berry said. “But don’t let that affect her interpretation of who she thinks Catwoman might be. And I personally think she’s going to be a wonderful Catwoman.”

During DC FanDome, Kravitz explained how she approached Catwoman as a role. It’s no secret that people have a lot of opinions on how she should be portrayed. The actress is aware of all the noise but wants to focus on just telling the story the way it should be told. She wants everything to feel authentic.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz told the fans last year. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

“I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

