The Batman Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look At DC FanDome Trailer

The Batman director Matt Reeves just gave fans a quick look at another shot from the trailer. DC FanDome is almost upon us, and fans are very excited to see what the new movie has up its sleeve. Last year, the show had the first trailer of The Batman and people were over the moon. This take on Bruce Wayne and Gotham was different from every version that’s been on the screen before. Batman is much younger than most cinematic interpretations. Robert Pattinson is a good choice for this approach as he brings some uncut edge to a more inexperienced Caped Crusader. Being so early in the fight against Gotham’s underworld means that he had less equipment to play around with. The shot of those leather ears lets you know how far along the operations are. Still, a brooding Bruce Wayne looking out over the city at sunset is enough to get any Bat-fan charged up.

It’s no secret that Gotham plays a big role in any Batman story. Reeves completely agrees with that thought. The director explained how the terrain factors into his movie at last year’s DC FanDome.

“It’s just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery,” Reeves began. “It’s sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story – especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you’d never been to. I mean other iterations… the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets – and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was… parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we’re trying to do is create a version of it that you haven’t seen before.”

When talking to Comicbook.com, Alfred actor Andy Serkis said this of the film, “I’ve been totally forbidden to speak about The Batman, of course,” Serkis explained. “But what I will say is that I’m pretty certain Matt Reeves, who is a very dear friend of mine and of course we’ve worked together on the Planet of the Apes movies, I know for a fact he’s making a pretty amazing picture. I really think it’s going to be special.”

