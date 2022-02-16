The Batman Director Addressed Catwoman Spinoff Possibilities





The Batman‘s director has addressed the possibility of a Catwoman spinoff. Matt Reeves was present for a Q&A with the cast and filmmakers in Los Angeles, California. During that conversation, the press asked about getting Zoe Kravitz’s character her own series on HBO Max, or possibly even a movie. Reeves said that there’s nothing in the works at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen. He joked that fans should talk to the HBO Max representatives if they want that. The filmmaker’s first job is to launch this world, if the viewers respond well, there are a whole host of possibilities. Online, murmurs exist about a Gotham series that connects to this movie. But, nothing else exists at this moment. Check out what he had to say.

“You should really talk to the HBO Max reps! I mean, look, what we’re really trying to do is to launch this world. If the world embraces this, we have a lot of ideas we want to do and sure we want Selina to continue. Their relationship and what they are to each other is, to me, that’s the heart of the movie is the push-pull between the two of them and the way that she’s going to evolve and where all of that will go so, we’re talking about a lot of things. Of course, we’re talking about a lot of things but we’re about to release this movie and it really comes down to how people receive it.”

DC FanDome last year brought plenty of questions about this interpretation of these iconic characters. Kravitz talked about how she was approaching Selina Kyle in The Batman. The star is aware of how many fans love Catwoman and her focus is on delivering the best story possible.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz explained during the segment. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

“I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

