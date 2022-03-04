The Batman Fan Art Gives Barry Keoghan Classic Joker Look For Robert Pattinson Sequel

✖

The Batman has officially been released in homes worldwide via HBO Max and digital download, and fans who didn't get to experience the film in theaters now can. One of the final scenes in the film introduces us to Barry Keoghan as the Joker, but there was a scene that was deleted from the final product that shows of the character in all his glory. Some fans think that Keoghan's Joker look was pretty gruesome, which led this graphic artist to create a more classic look for his Joker.

An Instagram artist that goes by Mizuariau, created a cool concept of what the actor could look like as a classic version of Joker. In the art, Keoghan gets the classic Joker makeup as well as his purple, green and yellow suit for the Robert Pattinson-led sequel. You can check out the fan art below!

The look has quickly been compared to the Death of the Family arc where the Joker's face is cut off and reattached, further disfiguring the criminal clown left with green hair, bleached white skin, and a permanent rictus grin after falling into a vat of acidic chemicals. Reeves revealed the inspiration for his take on the Joker: a homage to the mutilated mouth of Conrad Veidt's Gwynplaine in The Man Who Laughs, the 1928 silent film that influenced the DC Comics character.

"He can never stop smiling. And it made Mike [Marino] and I think about — I was talking about The Elephant Man because I love David Lynch. And I was like, 'Well, maybe there's something here where it's not something where he fell in a vat of chemicals or it's not the [Christopher] Nolan thing where he has these scars and we don't know where they came from," Reeves explained. "What if this is something that he's been touched by from birth and that he has a congenital disease that refuses to let him stop smiling? And he's had this very dark reaction to it, and he's had to spend a life of people looking at him in a certain way and he knows how to get into your head.'"

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is available on HBO Max now!

