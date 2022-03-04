The Batman Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson Riddler: Year One Costume

Warner Bros. has been going through a transitional period since their merger with Discovery went through. The studio has appointed David Zaslav as the CEO of the new company and he's been making waves for the past few months. Zaslav has canceled multiple DC Comics films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins leaving the future of the DC Extended Universe up in the air. One franchise that seems pretty safe is the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman universe. The studio seems that they're all in on director Matt Reeves as they have just signed him to an overall deal. Reeves has multiple projects inside of the Batman universe that he created like an HBO Max series focusing on the Penguin (Colin Farrell), a series set inside of Arkham Asylum and is helping Paul Dano out with his upcoming comic Riddler: Year One. Riddler: Year One will focus on Edward Nashton, the first year Batman was active as a vigilante. In the comic, Batman sports a very different costume and one digital artist has created a design that shows Pattinson in the costume.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a cool piece of fan art that imagines how Pattinson could look in the costume from the upcoming Riddler: Year One comic book. The new design is quite similar to the costume that Batman wears in the film, but it's like a prototype version that features some red, and even the mask looks like the first version ever created. You can check out the fan art below!

The Batman director previously announced a spinoff comic book based on the film's version of Riddler – a comic that will be written by actor Paul Dano himself! The series is titled "Riddler: Year One" and Reeves made the official announcement on social media, with the following tweets: "Paul Dano's incredible journey with The Riddler isn't over yet... Unmask his new @DCComics comic book: "Riddler: Year One," this October and see @TheBatman #OnlyInTheaters now." When a fan followed by asking if that statement indicated Dano was actually writing the book, Reeves confirmed as much by saying "Yes. Paul Dano wrote it."

From the initial sound of it, Riddler: Year One will hop back further, to show how forensic accountant Edward Nashton solved the dark puzzle of Gotham City's corrupt political and elitist hierarchy while also going completely mad in the process. It could be a wonderfully deep and complex character study that also helps flesh out the world of Gotham that Matt Reeves built, with the same Noir tone and themes The Batman went with. Reeves has always been upfront at how much depth Dano added to his role as Riddler – now fans will see for themselves.

Directed by Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.

