The Batman: Filming Location for Gotham City Reportedly Revealed

The next couple of years are going to be extremely exciting for DC fans as a slew up highly-anticipated films will be hitting the big screen. Next year will see the long-awaited release of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the titular role and feature Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler. Earlier this week, Reeves confirmed that Colin Farrell would also be joining the team as the Penguin. Now, it appears the filmmaking process is progressing even further with the location of Gotham City having been reportedly revealed. According to the Daily Record, Bruce Wayne’s home will be filmed in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The big-budget production will descend on the nation next month to shoot parts of the film on Glasgow’s streets,” the Daily Record writes. “Parts of the city will be made to look like Batman’s fictional home, giving residents a front-row seat for the movie. Filming will also be the first opportunity for eagle-eyed DC Comics fans to catch a glimpse of the new Batmobile. Shooting for the film has already begun in London and filming is expected to start in Glasgow in late February.”

They added the following quote from an unnamed source:

“Glasgow will be turned into Gotham City and, with the city’s architecture, it’s expected to look great in the new film,” they teased. “It will also be the first time for DC fans to see the new Batmobile so there will be lots of them prepared to stand in the rain hoping they can spot it. Anyone who sees the Batmobile around town will probably look twice.”

Recently, Pattinson made the news by proclaiming Batman isn’t a superhero.

“Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character,” he told The New York Times. “I don’t think I could ever play a real hero—there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”

Pattinson also told The New York Times what excites him about playing the character.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character,” Pattinson explained.

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.