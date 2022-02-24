Kevin Smith Reacts To Final The Batman Trailer: “How Could It Not Be F-Ing Good?”

Kevin Smith has just one thing to say after seeing that final trailer for The Batman: how could this movie “not be f***ing good?” The new special look teaser for The Batman was released earlier this week, and like the Batman movies that came before it, it was a hard-hitting sizzle reel of footage, set to an adrenaline-pumping track. In short: it was pretty awesome, and definitely succeeded in getting fans (not just Kevin Smith) hyped for the film. You can watch the final trailer for The Batman, above.

To be fair, Kevin Smith was making a concentrated effort to only give safe takes on big superhero movies, after his recent brush with infamy over Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Oscar Chances. Smith publicly expressed disappointment that Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t a Best Picture Oscar nomination (just one for “Best Achievement in Visual Effects”); film Twitter didn’t appreciate Smith weighing in on concerns of “proper cinema” and came for him fairly savagery.

However, based on all of the early analytics, saying that The Batman is looking too awesome to fail is about the safest take you can have right now. Will it stay that way when the first reviews for The Batman drop next week? We shall see…

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot – who is already set to get his own spinoff series.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4. Tickets are now on sale.