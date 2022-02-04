The Batman Early Box Office Tracking Shows Potential for Biggest Bat-Movie Ever

We’re officially a month away from the release of The Batman, and the hype around the DC blockbuster is only continuing to grow. Tickets for the live-action film haven’t even officially gone on sale, but it’s become clear that fans are eager to check it out. On Friday, new projections from Box Office Pro shed a bit of light on the earliest possible box office stats for The Batman, forecasting that the film could make between $135-185 million domestically in its opening weekend. If the film were to perform around these numbers (particularly the higher end of the spectrum), it would be the highest-grossing opening weekend for a Batman movie yet. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice currently holds the record with $166 million, with The Dark Knight just behind at $160 million.

In The Batman, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice. The film’s cast includes Robert Pattinson as Batman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

“[The fans] are [hardcore], and because I respect them so much I chose not to think about them when making the movie,” Kravitz explained during a previous interview. “If I’m thinking about wanting everyone to like it and wanting all the fans to like it, I’m not going to actually bring a real person to life. Matt wrote a really interesting story with a complex character, and the relationships are really interesting. All I wanted to do was honour that story.”

“Sometimes with really big movies, it can feel like you’re just a puppet and part of this big machine,” Kravitz continued. “This felt like an independent movie in the way that there was real heart and soul and thought being put into the process and into every scene. It was incredibly collaborative. Matt’s very specific. It took him a year to make this because of Covid. We were in this bubble, really in this world, and it was an incredible experience. To spend a year of your life, and it’s very physically demanding … I had to be in very specific shape, and there’s a pandemic going on. I’m being zipped into a catsuit every day at 7am, working 12-hour days and then coming home and working out. It was intense.”

The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 4th.