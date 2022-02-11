Kevin Smith Rants About Spider-Man: No Way Home Not Getting Best Picture Oscar Nomination: “Make A Populist Choice”

It’s been a long week for Marvel fans that had their fingers crossed for a Best Picture nomination for Spider-Man: No Way Home. This week The Academy revealed their full list of nominees, including 10 nominees for Best Picture, and the webslinger wasn’t even close to being one of them, though it did walk away with a nomination for Best Visual Effects. Among the many voices upset with the lack of a Best Picture nominee for it is none other than fanboy turned filmmaker Kevin Smith, who spoke about it in a mini-rant on his latest FatMan Beyond podcast when the topic came up.

Ahead of Oscar talk, Smith began: “I would just like to congratulate the good folks who made Spider-Man: No Way Home for the very deserved Best Picture nomination that I’m sure it got, I didn’t read the nods. Marc, tell me that I’m right.” When told he was not right, Smith added: “What the f-ck? They got ten slots, they can’t give one to the biggest f-cking movie of like the last three years? Man, and they’re like ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’ Like f-cking make a populist choice, f-ck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes. Let him swing in there. F-cking poor kid’s always getting crapped on and sh-t, show Peter Parker some f-cking love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they have nominated for best picture….”

At this point Smith’s livestream cut out, but don’t worry, it returned and he continued with more thoughts.

“Kids, the conspiracy is real,” Smith said with a smile. “I spoke about Spider-Man not being nominated by The Academy and we got tossed off of YouTube. Tie those two things together the truth lies somewhere out there.”

Smith joins a chorus of others that have voiced similar opinions with Jimmy Kimmel who opened up a recent episode by saying:

“The biggest snub in my opinion, and I am actually angry about this, I’m kind of embarrassed to say is the unforgivable omission of Spider-Man: No Way Home. How did that not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture. There were only 11 movies made this year. Forget the fact that the movie made 750 million dollars and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top ten best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. One of them was Andrew Garfield, who is a Best Actor nominee. Benedict Cumberbatch played Doctor Strange, another Best Actor nominee. You’re telling me that Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not.”

