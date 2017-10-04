New Reports Suggest The Batman Is Being Rewritten From Scratch

It’s apparently the week of The Batman, as each new day brings another supposed update Ben Affleck‘s solo film.

First, it was reported that production wouldn’t start until 2018 – due to Matt Reeves‘ Planet Of The Apes schedule. Within 24 hours of that rumor, Ben Affleck told the public that he had just finished a stint in rehab for alcoholism, but that the treatment didn’t interfere with The Batman‘s production schedule.

A new report was released today, and it’s suggesting that there’s still a ton of work to do on the writing side of The Batman.

According to SlashFilm, the screenplay for the film is being completely rewritten. This means – if true – that every rumor to this point could be void. This includes the inclusion of Deathstroke as the main villain. The good news is, Joe Manganiello is still very much involved in discussing the project, so it stands to reason that he’s still involved.

Why you may think a rewrite is a bad thing, give it a second thought. Matt Reeves is coming into a new project, and it’s clear he’s not okay with taking someone else’s scraps. The new director will be involved in the project from the ground up, and that’s amazing news.

Either way, the wheels on The Batman bus are definitely rolling, and the film will be here before we know it.

