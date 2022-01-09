The Batman Gives Bruce Wayne Yet Another Secret Identity

We’re getting ever closer to Matt Reeves’ eagerly anticipated The Batman hitting theaters in early March and now a new collection of action figures from McFarlane Toys for the upcoming film seems to confirm that Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) will have more than just Batman as a secret identity in the film. New figures released for the film identify Bruce’s secondary disguise as “The Drifter”, a toned down but still somewhat identity-obscuring look that allows Bruce to navigate Gotham City with his real identity obscured.

The official description of the toy teases “In the guise of The Drifter, Bruce Wayne is able to infiltrate the crowds of Gotham City at ground-level without revealing his true identity.” It’s not clear when or how in the film that Bruce will pick up this identity, though the recently released “The Bat and The Cat” trailer for The Batman did give viewers a glimpse of The Drifter in action with Selina (Zoe Kravitz) and what appears to be Pattinson’s Bruce as The Drifter infiltrating what appears to be a club or underground venue of some sort. The glimpse in the trailer doesn’t feature The Drifter on his motorcycle, though the toy offers more details on the vehicle, which is described as “a modiﬁed Café racer for optimum speed with minimal ﬂare.”

A recently released synopsis for The Batman reads, “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.

