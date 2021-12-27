New The Batman Trailer Released in 4K

Director Matt Reeves released a new 4K trailer for The Batman, offering up all-new details and scenes for the upcoming DC movie. As we quickly approach the New Year this week, Reeves decided to tease fans with an extended look at The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. The Bat and the Cat are the focal points of the 4K trailer, as Batman and Catwoman decide to work together to stop Riddler’s reign of terror on Gotham City. Even though Batman and Catwoman are seen sparring with one another throughout the video, they do make a formidable team.

“See The Bat and The Cat in 4k right now. Watch the new trailer for #thebatman here,” Matt Reeves wrote on Twitter. Coincidentally, the Vimeo title for the trailer calls it, “The Batman: The Bat and The Cat Trailer,” re-emphasizing Pattinson and Kravitz’s characters.

See The Bat and The Cat in 4k right now. Watch the new trailer for #thebatman here: https://t.co/wAkCgGPhpH — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 27, 2021

The trailer begins with Bruce Wayne being greeted by Jayme Lawson’s Bella Reál, who is a political candidate running for Gotham City Mayor. She apologizes for coming to him at what appears to be a funeral, but as she mentions, Bruce’s people keep telling her he’s unavailable. Some of that availability could be due to his vigilante escapades. Something fans got a taste of in the DC FanDome trailer for The Batman is his confrontation with the Penguin (Colin Farrell). The two are in a high-speed chase on a rainy road, and fans see more of the street race overlapped with Reál telling Bruce how he could be using his family’s wealth to help the city.

The Riddler has been leaving clues behind at his crime scenes for Batman. Selina Kyle tells Batman that Riddler’s crimes are somehow tied to the Wayne Family. A funny bit also happens with Selina’s cats purring around Batman’s feet, where he comments that she has a lot of cats. “I have a thing about strays,” she responds. “The Bat and The Cat. It’s got a nice ring.” Unless it’s a clever editing job on the 4K trailer, Riddler appears to know that Bruce Wayne is The Batman. Another scene shows Bruce telling Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) that he lied to him.

A recently-released synopsis from The Batman‘s official website reads, “From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

“Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

“When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

