The Batman: Jeffrey Wright Shares Throwback Photo With Former Gordon Actor Gary Oldman

The Batman opens in theaters this Friday with Jeffrey Wright starring as Gotham City Police Department lieutenant Jim Gordon and ahead of the film’s opening, Wright has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of himself with another actor to have played Jim Gordon, Gary Oldman. Wright captioned the photo “Two Gordons. 1995. Gotham City. Pass the light.” The photo comes from the time when Wright and Oldman were co-starring in the film Basquiat, a fictional account of the life of the artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Wright played the title role while Oldham played another artist, Albert Milo. You can check it out for yourself below.

Oldman played Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, but when it comes to Wright’s take on the iconic character, fans can expect a very different Gordon. Not only is Gordon not yet police commissioner, but his relationship with Batman is one that Wright describes as being “at the ground floor”.

“This is Year Two,” Wright said previously. “So, it’s a bit of a post-origin story for Batman. But that said, we are at the ground floor of the building of the relationship between Batman and Gordon… it’s still new and maturing. And so that’s where we are at the beginning of our film, and we take it from there and we see where it goes.”

“Matt’s Gotham is a very specific one,” Wright said of the rainy, moody Gotham in the grip of gangster Carmine Falcone. “And I think, a justified one. It’s one that, we hope, is an advancement in the historical arc of this series that goes back to 1939 [when Batman first appeared in the comics]. But he’s chosen to ground it in a noir-ish tone and energy and it’s very much focused on mystery and the sleuthing side of things, particularly of course for Batman and Gordon. So, it’s grounded in an authenticity that I think is a fresh lens on the series.”

In addition to Wright as Jim Gordon, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.