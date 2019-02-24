Joey Lawrence Campaigning to Be Next Batman, Urges Fans to Sign Petition

Melissa & Joey and Celebrity Big Brother star Joey Lawrence is campaigning to be the next Batman.

“It’s time @dccomics and @warnerbrosentertainment to take a chance. Go for something #outside the box like @marvel did with casting Chris Pratt as #starlord in #guardiansofthegalaxy I’m ready to save #gotham … #batman here I come,” Lawrence wrote in an Instagram post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lawrence then advised studio Warner Bros. to “#takeachance” and “#justdoit.”

“Give this #actor #producer a shot at playing his life long #dream of being BATMAN,” Lawrence wrote.

In another post, Lawrence urged his 180,000 followers to sign a petition calling for the “more than capable” and “extremely talented actor” to don the cape and cowl. The petition has been signed over 300 times since launching four days ago.

But Lawrence, 42, is outside the studio’s desired age range: Warner Bros. is reportedly on the hunt for an actor in his late 20s to replace Ben Affleck.

The studio is also said to be seeking a familiar face for the role, and writer-director Matt Reeves’ age bracket is said to be “very specific,” according to Justin Kroll of Variety.

32-year-old Armie Hammer was reported to be in “advance talks” just days ago, but that report was quickly debunked. Hammer himself denied the rumor, telling Yahoo “no one’s ever asked” him about the opportunity.

“Let me say this. No one who can actually give me the job has asked me if I’m interested,” Hammer said.

“I don’t even know if they are done — I think they are still working on a script. I don’t think that they are close to production but I can conclusively tell you that no one has checked my availability, which is a bummer.”

The Hollywood Reporter later reported Reeves’ Bruce Wayne isn’t “a straight-up rookie,” but the superhero is not yet “the expert, undefeatable crimefighter of a Batman at his peak.”

The Batman is due out June 25, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!