The Batman: Matt Reeves Got “Annoyed” by How Often WB Asked Him to Direct Film

Not only is Matt Reeves helming The Batman for Warner Brothers, but he’s also developing his own universe based around the film. At one point, however, that wasn’t always the case. Reeves said when he was deep in post-production of War for the Planet of the Apes, the studio kept calling him about directing their next Batman relaunch. The filmmaker said the studio’s consistency was even growing a bit annoying.

“[Warner Bros.] kept coming back. I was almost getting annoyed. I was like, ‘Wait, what don’t they understand about the fact that I’m making this movie?’” the director said in a recent interview. That’s when he said his team suggested he soon take their call.

“[My agent] said, ‘If you have any interest, you might want to find the time to take that meeting,” Reeves added. Before long, Reeves landed the job and a new franchise was born.

In addition to The Batman and any potential spin-off films, Reeves is also overseeing Gotham PD and The Penguin for HBO Max. Luckily for the family, it looks like all of Reeves’ projects will carry a lighter PG-13 rating.

“There isn’t some special cut of this movie where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, here’s the R rating that you’ve been desperately wantin. I didn’t have to suddenly start drastically cutting the movie or anything like that,” Reeves added. “I’m happy we got the rating because I want people to be able to come to see the movie. But as far as people being excited about the tone that they’ve been seeing in the promotion materials, that is totally faithful for the tone of the movie.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4th.