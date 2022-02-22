The Batman: Matt Reeves Teases Wait for Sequel, “There’s Definitely More to Do”

In the modern movie-making landscape it’s not uncommon for a sequel or two to get announced for a movie long before anyone has seen it and sometimes before it’s even started shooting. Sometimes that results in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and sometimes that becomes the never-to-be-made The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4. Though television spinoffs of the upcoming The Batman have been revealed to be in the works, a proper feature film sequel has, as of this writing, not been announced, and speaking in a new interview it seems like co-writer/director Matt Reeves is not in any hurry to get started on another chapter.

“I think the first thing is a very long nap,” Reeves told The Los Angeles Times when asked about the future. “Here’s the thing, my feeling in doing the film was always that I would never treat it as chapter one. Because chapter one assumes that there are more chapters. So what I wanted to do was to make this movie a satisfying experience so that people could experience a new fresh version of a character that the world has loved for over eighty years…I think that if we succeed on that front, I know that I have a lot of stories I want to tell and then we’ll do chapter two, but not because we didn’t make this one a complete experience. Let’s just see what happens, let’s see the audience watch it. I hope they connect to it and if they do then yes there’s definitely more to do and I will not be napping for too long!”

Previous reports revealed that two television spinoffs of The Batman are in the works for HBO Max, the first a Gotham City Police Department show set within the first year of Batman’s operation, and the second a Penguin solo series.

“The idea is we go back to Year One,” Reeves said at DC FanDome in 2020. “Year One is the beginning of the emergence and is the first appearance of this masked vigilante that starts to unsettle the city, and you start to see the story through the point of view of these corrupt cops and one in particular, and the story is actually a battle for his soul.”

Colin Farrell is attached to reprise his Oswald Cobblepot role for the Penguin TV series, with his version of the character previously being compared by Reeves to Fredo, the character played by John Cazale in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.

