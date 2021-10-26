Dune Sequel Announcement Has Fans Excited

Dune is getting a sequel and the fans are stoked about the news. Timothee Chalamet and Legendary Pictures both announced the second movie on social media today. Most people were waiting on official word, but most didn’t expect it so early in the week. Warner Bros. has been none too shy about hinting Dune Part 2. But, this just confirms that the move was always coming down the pipe. Director Denis Villeneuve has been open about the writing process for the Dune sequel. He’s even hinted in the past that the second movie could film as early as next year. So, 2022 could end up being quite a time for fans who got their first taste of the series on HBO Max or in theaters. Check out the announcement down below for the wild times.

https://twitter.com/Legendary/status/1453058884516466691?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In an interview with io9, the director spoke about corralling the schedules of everyone involved to film the Dune Sequel. “I would say that I would be fairly ready to go quite quickly now,” Villeneuve said before adding. “Quickly in [terms of] a movie of that size. You still need to make sets and costumes, we are talking about months….But if there’s enthusiasm and the movie is greenlit, sooner than later I will say that I will be ready to shoot 2022 for sure…I am ready to go and I would say that I would love to bring it to the screen as soon as possible.”

