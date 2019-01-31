‘The Batman’ Fan Art Imagines Robbie Amell as the Caped Crusader

DC fans have officially gotten the most concrete information yet about Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and we already have fan art of what one actor could look like in the titular role.

In response to the news of a release date for The Batman as well as confirmation that the film is casting a younger actor to play the Caped Crusader, BossLogic recently shared a few pieces showcasing what Robbie Amell would look like in the role. You can check them out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since @mattreevesLA is looking for a younger Batman, I think they should give @RobbieAmell a test shot pic.twitter.com/EbIUVYHkJn — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 31, 2019

Amell, of course, is no stranger to the DC Comics world, previously playing Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm on The CW’s The Flash. While he has a completely different DC role already under his belt, and a cousin who is currently playing the Green Arrow on television, the actor has been tied to the role in the past in both serious and tongue-in-cheek ways.

Amell has even pitched a theoretical version of a Batman Beyond movie, which is ironic seeing as an animated version might be headed to the big screen as well.

“I am a huge fan of that idea,” Amell said of Batman Beyond back in 2015. “I think the problem is because they have Batman going on right now, they won’t make the Batman Beyond movie until I’m too old to be Terry McGinnis. By then I’ll probably be the old, crusty Batman. But I’m a huge fan of that idea. I think it would be a great property. I think the smartest idea for them would be to make it like a $30 million movie. Don’t do like a $200 million blockbuster, do a dark, gritty version of Batman Beyond. The visual effects have come so far that you don’t need $200 million to show the technology that they have. Make it a nice, grounded character piece. But I don’t run studios, so that means nothing.”

Would you want to see Amell play Batman on the big screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.