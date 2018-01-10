‘The Batman’ Fan-Made Poster Brings Together Joker, Harley Quinn, and Deathstroke

While DC Films and Warner Bros. continue to reshuffle their deck of creative leaders and ruling executives, some fans are just trying to move on with their hopes and dreams for what comes after Justice League. And in this time of uncertainty for DC movies, it’s things like this fan-made poster for The Batman that eases the pain…

Just a few months ago, the thought of actually seeing a poster like this, with all the pictured actors/charactes on it, wouldn’t have seem so far-fetched. Now we’re wondering if The Batman will even star any one of them, let alone all of them.

War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves now has a story worked out for The Batman, and is expected to start working on a full script. Rumor has been circulating that Ben Affleck’s Batman will end his run in Flashpoint, the Flash-centric event film, and that The Batman will introduce the new version of the character to the DC Films universe. That seems like a fine transition plan – but unfortunately, it makes posters like this totally obsolete.

Justice League is finishing its theatrical run; Aquaman arrives on December 21st; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborgon April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.