The Batman Set Video Reveals Motorcyle Stunt Accident

Today DC fans got their first full look at Robert Pattinson’s new Batsuit, which will make it’s debut in The Batman reboot movie. That new Batman costume was revealed in some new set photos that are now flooding onto the Internet, as fans and papparazzi watch the The Batman‘s shoot in Glasgow, Scotland. While the intention was certainly to help Batman movie fans get insight into the new costume, the set videos also captured something else of note: a motorcycle stunt gone wrong during a sequence being filmed for The Batman in a cemetery. No one looks to be injured (it’s more humorous than anything), so take a look for yourself, below:

There’s been a fair amount of debate about what this sequence is actually depicting, based on the footage and the accompanying set photos that go with it. it looks like Batman is leaving the cemetery on his Batcylce, while also riding alongside a different character. Since the sequence was shot using stunt performers, the identity of the second rider isn’t yet known – though shots of a stuntwoman on the bike makes fans think that the second rider could be Zoe Kravitz’ Catwoman.

Batman and cemeteries have a very loaded history, no doubt. Some fans are already speculating that instead of the traditional Thomas / Martha Wayne murder sequence (with all those falling pearls), we’ll instead get a visit to the Wayne family graves. If that were the case, Batman would be giving Catwoman some pretty deep insight into his true identity, if these set photos and videos are spelling out what some presume it is.

There’s also been mounting evidence that The Batman will be based on The Long Halloween storyline. In that story, secret history between the Wayne and Falcone crime families comes to light, which could also prompt Batman to visit their graves. Long Halloween also features a dead man who turns out to not be really dead, so there’s that possible scenario for a grave visit, as well.

On a more serious note: several high-profile projects have recently seen the tragic deaths of stunt performers occur on set. That list includes the death of motorcyclist Joi “SJ” Harris, who perished while filming a motorcycle chase sequence. In that sense, we wish everyone working on The Batman a fun an healthy filming experience.

