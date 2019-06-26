Andy Serkis Rumored for Role in The Batman

A new rumor suggests that The Batman could potentially serve as a mini Planet of the Apes reunion. According to a new report from Batman on Film, Andy Serkis is rumored to be in the running to join Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC Comics film.

Serkis previously worked on the Planet of the Apes franchise, including with Reeves on Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. Outside of that, his extensive career includes Gollum in the Lord of the Rings franchise, Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars franchise, and Ulysses Klaue in Black Panther.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although the tidbit of information is currently just a rumor, it doesn’t seem out of the question given Serkis and Reeves’ past work. The actor even addressed the possibility of it in an interview last year, saying that he’d follow Reeves to any franchise.

“Oh, for sure! I mean, I’d go to the edge of the created universe with Matt [Reeves],” Serkis shared last year. “I mean, he’s the most brilliant director. I would work with anything with him again, y’know, I mean, I absolutely adore him and we’re very good friends, close friends, and I think he’s an extraordinary director so, for sure.”

The rumor does not suggest what role Serkis might be up for, although some have fancast him as The Penguin for almost a year now.

The Batman is expected to follow a younger Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) finding his footing as the world’s greatest detective, in a story that is rumored to include Robin, Catwoman, The Riddler, and Penguin.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Would you want to see Andy Serkis appear in The Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.