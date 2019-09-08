The Batman Fanart Imagines Eiza Gonzalez as Catwoman

Between The Batman and Gotham City Sirens, there’s certainly a lot of potential for Catwoman to return to the big screen. While there’s currently no indication of who will play the role, a new piece from BossLogic brings a pretty popular “fancast” to life. After a recent report indicated that writer/director Matt Reeves could be looking for a woman of color to play The Batman‘s Catwoman, BossLogic shared an updated take on what Baby Driver and Hobbs & Shaw star Eiza Gonzalez could look like in the role.

Fans have wanted to see Gonzalez play Catwoman for several years, ever since the actress sparked speculation by wearing a black catsuit on social media in 2017. In the months soon after, fans wondered if she could be playing Catwoman in David Ayer’s iteration of Gotham City Sirens, in part because she was followed by the director and DC exec Geoff Johns on social media. Gonzalez even dressed up as Catwoman for Halloween last year, reigniting the Internet’s desire to see her in the role.

Even if Gonzalez doesn’t end up playing Catwoman, it sounds like audiences can expect her to have a unique role in The Batman.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

