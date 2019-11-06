The Batman: Here’s What Colin Farrell Could Look Like as The Penguin

Warner Bros.’ The Batman movie got some significant updates today, when it was announced that Andy Serkis is in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell is set to play The Penguin. The latter of the two castings has particularly captured the Internet’s attention, as many have hoped for the actor to return to the comic book movie world in one way or another. While cameras aren’t expected to begin rolling on the film until early next year, a new piece of fanart is helping fans visualize what Farrell could look like in his role. On Tuesday, BossLogic shared a new piece, which does a pretty stellar job of imagining what the actor could look like as Oswalt Cobblepot.

Farrell’s casting comes after the topic of who would play The Penguin became a pretty prominent topic of conversation amongst comic book movie fans, with a fair share of actors being suggested for the role. Josh Gad has been teasing his interest in the role since 2018, and Jack Black, Nick Frost, and Andy Serkis have all had their hats thrown into the ring in some form or fashion. Previous reporting has hinted that Jonah Hill might have been offered the role but wanted to play The Riddler, and ultimately walked away from the project altogether.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Westworld star Jeffrey Wright lined up to play Jim Gordon. The film will be directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, who has a unique approach for how he wants to portray Gotham City.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale.” Reeves previously revealed. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Are you excited to see Colin Farrell potentially play The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.