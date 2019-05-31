Matt Reeves Confirmed for Batman Movie Trilogy at Warner Bros.

Today it was confirmed that Robert Pattinson will play Batman in Warner Bros. upcoming reboot film, but along with that announcement came a second confirmation that will have DC fans buzzing big time: Matt Reeves has signed on for an entire trilogy of Batman movies.

Deadline dropped the news, stating the following:

“Warner Bros has approved Robert Pattinson as the star of The Batman, the trilogy of films that Matt Reeves will direct later this year, Deadline hears.”

The outlet also confirmed that Reeves film “tracks Bruce Wayne in the formative stages of Batman, which is why the needed an actor in his early 30s.” An official announcement from Warner Bros. is said to be coming “imminently.”

Reeves’ work on The Batman has been shrouded in mystery for well over a year, with th director coming on when Ben Affleck was still attached as writer and star. When the franchise transitioned past Affleck, it was rumored (now confirmed) that Reeves was looking to go back to a younger version of the character. What little we do know is that this new story will focus on Batman as a detective, in a Noir tone, with a variety of iconic Batman villains showing up. It was rumored earlier this year that the director was looking for a “Familiar face” to be his new Batman – well, he’s certainly found that in Pattinson.

For his part, Reeves has hinted at some specific influences for The Batman, noting that when it came to films like Chinatown, “I watched it at [Warner Bros.] before writing… (For the one millionth time; what a great movie.)” He’s also spoken about his own, unique, approach to The Batman, explaining it this way:

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said of his take on the Caped Crusader. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Now that we know Reeves has an entire trilogy coming – it’ll be interesting to see what his full ‘growth plan’ for Batman really is.

Shazam is now in theaters, Joker hits theaters on October 4th, Birds of Preyon February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.