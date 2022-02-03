The Batman Movie Variant Comic Covers Revealed by DC

After years of anticipation, The Batman is finally headed to the big screen, bringing to life Matt Reeves’ ambitious take on the DC Comics mythos. It’s been clear that the blockbuster film will be drawing inspiration from some unique corners of DC canon, and in addition to re-releasing some of those influential comics, DC is celebrating the hype in a new way. On Thursday, the publisher released a full look at the various variant covers tied to The Batman, which are currently available for pre-order at participating comic book stores. This comes after DC previously had movie-themed variant covers for The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“Just in time for the release of Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman, from visionary filmmaker Matt Reeves, DC is releasing a series of variant covers to comics on sale in March featuring art inspired by the highly anticipated feature film,” DC’s website reads. “A host of fan-favorite comic book artists have contributed art that perfectly captures the intense and moody feel consistent with Reeves’ vision of Bruce Wayne’s first foray as Gotham City’s Dark Knight.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In The Batman, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice. The film’s cast will also include Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Are you excited for The Batman? Keep scrolling to check out the variant covers, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 4th.

Harley Quinn #13 by Simone Bianchi

Nightwing #90 by Riccardo Federici

Justice League #74 by Ben Oliver

Catwoman #41 by Jenny Frison

Batman: The Knight #3 by Rafael Albuquerque

Detective Comics #1056 by Puppeteer Lee

Batgirls #4 by Jonboy Meyers

Batman: Killing Time #1 by Carlos D’Anda

Batman #121 by Lee Bermejo