The Suicide Squad Movie Variant Covers Revealed by DC

We're just a few months away from The Suicide Squad, and fans are gearing up for a truly one-of-a-kind take on the DC Comics universe. The film's roster of characters stretches across decades of comics canon — and as DC revealed on Wednesday, they'll now be going back to the world of comics. As part of the publisher's solicitations for August 2021, it was revealed that there will be thirteen variant covers themed around The Suicide Squad, each of which will adorn a different series within DC's current line. This is the second time this year that the publisher has brought the subjects of its movies onto variant covers, with a crop of covers for Zack Snyder's Justice League earlier this year as well.

Here's a full list of the covers, their artists, and respective publication dates:

Batman #111 by Lucio Parrillo (August 3)

Suicide Squad #6 by Jorge Molina (August 3)

Green Lantern #5 by Felipe Massafera (August 3)

The Joker #6 by Jonboy Meyers (August 10)

Wonder Woman #777 by Will Murai (August 10)

Superman: Son of Kal-El #2 by Sami Basri (August 10)

Infinite Frontier #4 by John K. Snyder III (August 10)

Future State: Gotham #4 by Dima Ivanov (August 10)

Blue & Gold #2 by Jason Howard (August 17)

Catwoman #34 by Steve Lieber (August 17)

The Flash #773 by Alan Quah (August 17)

Harley Quinn #6 by Riccardo Federici (August 24)

Infinite Frontier #5 by John K. Snyder III (August 24)

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

Keep scrolling to check out an early look at some of the variant covers for The Suicide Squad, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.